1-year old dies in water-related incident

A 1-year-old girl on Friday evening (4 January) appears to have died in water off the East End shoreline.
Police officers responded to a residence off Austin Connolly Drive around 6 p.m. regarding a report of a missing young child, according to an RCIPS press release.
Shortly after arrival police were informed that the child had been found by a family member in the water along the shoreline.
No other details were provided.
It marks the second water-related death in Cayman in 2019.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.