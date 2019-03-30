Prince Charles officially opens the Rotary Education Centre after special landing

After touching down at the Ritz Carlton helipad, Prince Charles was choppered over to the Clifton Hunter High School (CHHS) and greeted by members of the public and students alike, from there, his Royal Highness moved on to the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park to open the Rotary Education Centre. “He is really royal and he has the choice not to come here but he flew all around the world just to see us,” said Savannah Primary student Kai Bodden.

With a couple of snips, the Prince opened the Rotary Education Centre at Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park. Rotary member Rebecca Gonez welcomed the royalty treatment. “It’s a great accomplishment. I know the rotary clubs have been working for a very long time to get this facility done and as you can see it’s very beautiful and I’m very pleased that he could be here today (28 March.)”

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said it was a special occasion for Prince Charles as well. After opening the Rotary Education Centre, the Prince met Peter the blue iguana. Premier McLaughlin added that the wildlife encounter was a welcomed part of the Royal visit.

“He’s actually very pleased about the development of the Botanic Park which is named in honor of his mother the Queen so it’s really a wonderful occasion in the Cayman Islands. We worked very hard, the Governor’s Office and my office to ensure that we gave as much opportunity for local people to meet with the Prince, but also for him do things he keenly enjoys,” said Mr. McLaughlin. The Botanic Park visit was the Prince’s last stop before heading over to Pedro St. James.

