Royal visit brings excitement to local hairstyle enthusiast

Excitement is in the air as Cayman prepares to welcome the Royals Wednesday (27 March.)

Local hairstyle enthusiast Annmarie Tomlinson is no exception.

Ms. Tomlinson is known for her ornate hairstyles that match many an occasion, with the royal visit of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall on the horizon she’s upped the ante, going regal.

“The Prince coming to Cayman is very nice and I’m going to meet him at the airport along with everyone else,” said Ms. Tomlinson.

