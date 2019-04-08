Host Woody DaCosta is joined by Shomari M Scott and Dr. Alwin Almeida, Chief Orthopedic Surgeon and Joint Replacement Surgeon at Health City Cayman Islands to discuss leg lengthening.

Cayman Crosstalk Replay: Monday April 8th 2019
April 8, 2019
1 Min Read
