Cayman’s fire service gets special training

The Cayman Islands Fire Department has partnered with go-pro divers to train nearly three dozen officers from all three islands in an internationally recognized maritime boat course. Acting fire chief Brevon Elliot said the Maritime Training & Certification International course goes a long way in preparing his crew to handle themselves on the water.

“So we saw the need to take it to a higher level and give the guys an international recognized courses, They’re gonna be doing basic navigation skills, boat handling, ropes, knots, lines utilizing the GPS, plotting with a man overboard signals, extra,” said Mr. Elliot. GoPro Divers brought in special instructors to train the officers here on Island at cost of $9600.

“It’s fairly a great price that we get locally compared to sending officers overseas. Its a win-win situation for the government, we are saving them a ton load of money,” said Mr. Elliot. He adds the course could be the first of several. “Once this is completed we are actually looking at doing level two. Level one covers qualifications inshore, level two will take them two miles offshore

and level three will eventually take them to open water operations,” said Mr. Elliot.

GoPro divers and the fire service is expected to carry out the course into the sister islands in two weeks time. The course will continue throughout the month of May.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

