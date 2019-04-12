Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Sports

Cricket: Tamilnadu win T20 Super League in super-over

April 11, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Tamilnadu are the Cayman Cricket T20 Super League champs.

The men in electric yellow defeated Greenies Too via super over Saturday (5 April) at the Jimmy Powell Oval in West Bay.

Greenies won the toss and elected to bat first striking 92 off 9. They were led by Matthew Walker’s 33 off 41 including four 4s. In the chase, Tamilnadu’s Ruwan Pallelaka struck 33 not out en route to 92 off 7.

“We really wanted to play a normal match,” said Tamilnadu captain Naveen Santhanam. “I told the boys do not focus on 4 or 6 runs, just make ones and twos and we can reach the target easy. Throughout the series, we played really well and beat all the strong local teams which is a really proud moment for us.”

Man of the Match Chinnadurai bowled three overs for Tamilnadu claiming two wickets while surrendering just 29 runs.

“As captain for three years, to lift the trophy is absolutely fantastic for us,” said Santanam. “I’m really proud of my boys. Thanks to all the teams and the cricket board for great games.”

View the entire score click here.

(Photo: Naveen Santhanam)

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – April 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: