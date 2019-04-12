Cricket: Tamilnadu win T20 Super League in super-over

Tamilnadu are the Cayman Cricket T20 Super League champs.

The men in electric yellow defeated Greenies Too via super over Saturday (5 April) at the Jimmy Powell Oval in West Bay.

Greenies won the toss and elected to bat first striking 92 off 9. They were led by Matthew Walker’s 33 off 41 including four 4s. In the chase, Tamilnadu’s Ruwan Pallelaka struck 33 not out en route to 92 off 7.

“We really wanted to play a normal match,” said Tamilnadu captain Naveen Santhanam. “I told the boys do not focus on 4 or 6 runs, just make ones and twos and we can reach the target easy. Throughout the series, we played really well and beat all the strong local teams which is a really proud moment for us.”

Man of the Match Chinnadurai bowled three overs for Tamilnadu claiming two wickets while surrendering just 29 runs.

“As captain for three years, to lift the trophy is absolutely fantastic for us,” said Santanam. “I’m really proud of my boys. Thanks to all the teams and the cricket board for great games.”

View the entire score click here. (Photo: Naveen Santhanam)

