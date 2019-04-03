Football: Roma United unhappy with on-field treatment as Challenge League begins

A goal from Kelvin Stephenson in the 37th minute was all Roma United needed as they edged Future Sports Club 1-0 Saturday (30 March) in week two of the inaugural Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) Challenge League held at the Ed Bush Playing Field.

“It was a very physical game, Future is a very young and physical team, and I am very happy we came out victorious” said Roma’s Jorel Bellafonte.

Week One of the CIFA Challenge League was postponed due to a temporary referee strike prompted by violence against an official 23rd March. Bellafonte says the culture of disrespect doesn’t stop with player-official relations, pointing to other incidents he’d like to see addressed.

“I feel the more Caymanian teams have an agenda against Roma because we have Jamaican players,” said Bellafonte. “They say some very distasteful things, and I think it’s something CIFA should look into. I think it’s one reason football hasn’t developed in the Cayman Islands. We played in the CONCACAF Nations League and we couldn’t even win a game.”

The top seven teams from the CIFA Regular Season will continue play in the Challenge League for the next five weeks, while the bottom five teams compete in the Silver League.

Here are the rest of the results from Week Two of the CIFA Challenge League & CIFA Silver League:

CIFA Challenge League

Elite S.C. 0 v 0 Scholars International

Latinos F.C. 0 v 1 George Town S.C.

Bodden Town 2 v 0 Academy S.C.

CIFA Silver League

East End 3 v 3 Cayman Athletic

North Side 13 v 1 Alliance F.C.

