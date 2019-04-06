Gymastics: Motions rock Bermuda International Challenge

With 117 gymnasts from five nations in competition, the Cayman Islands Motions Unlimited Gymnastics earned high marks at the 2019 Bermuda International Gymnastics Challenge held 15-17 March in St. Davids Island, Bermuda.

Motions gymnasts in both Xcel Gold and Level 6 placed second overall among host nation Bermuda, Barbados, Canada, and the United States. Gymnasts competed in several levels of both United States of American Gymnastics (USAG) and the United States Amateur Independent Gymnastics Club (USAIGC) competitions.

With gymnasts from two age divisions competing in both Xcel Gold and Level 6 events, Motions Head Coach Kelley Paz was happy with her team’s performance.

“This was their first time competing in Bermuda and they stepped up to the challenge,” said Paz. “Some of these girls are now gearing up for the Inter-Island Games in July so this was a great opportunity for them to showcase some of the new skills they have never competed before.”

After a strong performances in both Texas and Florida, Motions standout Morgan Crowley continued her strong season placing first overall in floor, beam, vault and all around. The 15-year-old also finished second in bars. Teammate Mia VanDevelde ensured a clean sweep in the age-group, winning top honours in bars while finished second overall in the all-around and third in the vault. 12-year old Xcel Gold gymnast Natalie Bodden scored second overall on the beam, floor and all-around, while placing third on both the vault and the bars.

For Level 6 gymnasts, 12-year old Sophia Simpson earned first overall in the beam, while placing third on vault and fourth in the all-around. Fellow 12-year old Bethany Hawkins scored second on both the vault and the floor, as well as third overall on the bars and in the all-around. Emmi Daykin took third on the beam, while Maddalena Polloni scored third overall on the bars for girls ages 13-years and older.

