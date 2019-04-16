Tomlinson Furniture
NCVO gives kids a special treat

April 15, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
The National Council of Voluntary Organisations (NCVO) wrapped up their week of the young child with a funky fun day Friday (12 April) where kids at the school put learning on pause to have some fun. NCVO chief executive officer (CEO) Miriam Foster said it’s good to change things up every once in a while.

“We actually invited a DJ to come, he’s a friend of ours so we have a waterslide, music, snacks and lots of activity just trying to remind children of how fun school is and trying to make NCVO a warm welcoming environment for everyone who attends,” said Ms. Foster.

