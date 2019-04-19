Tomlinson Furniture
Top story: Humane Society discuss Parvo prevention

April 18, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
With parvo-virus being a major concern for dogs in Cayman, the Cayman Islands Humane Society and Island Vet have partnered up to try and stop it from spreading. The idea is to give free vaccines. Humane Society director Lesley Walker sat down with Cayman 27 to discuss why it’s important to get your dog vaccinated.

