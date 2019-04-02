Tomlinson Furniture
Volleyball Federation names team for NORCECA Cayman

April 2, 2019
Jordan Armenise
The Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation has named a team of 8 players for this month’s North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation (NORCECA) Beach Volleyball Tour Stop held 26-28 April at Public Beach.

NORCECA returns to Grand Cayman for the tenth time, after a one-year hiatus in 2018.

The women’s side will consist of two pairings, as Ileann Powery will team with Marissa Harrison, while Stefania Gandolfi will play with Jessica Wolfenden. For the men, Richard Campbell will play alongside Nathan Dack, while Casey Santamaria will team with Jesse Parnham.

We are joined by Dack and Parnham who preview Cayman’s national beach volleyball team just three weeks away from the first set!

 

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

