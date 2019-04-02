Volleyball Federation names team for NORCECA Cayman

The Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation has named a team of 8 players for this month’s North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation (NORCECA) Beach Volleyball Tour Stop held 26-28 April at Public Beach.

NORCECA returns to Grand Cayman for the tenth time, after a one-year hiatus in 2018.

The women’s side will consist of two pairings, as Ileann Powery will team with Marissa Harrison, while Stefania Gandolfi will play with Jessica Wolfenden. For the men, Richard Campbell will play alongside Nathan Dack, while Casey Santamaria will team with Jesse Parnham.

We are joined by Dack and Parnham who preview Cayman’s national beach volleyball team just three weeks away from the first set!

