Host Woody DaCosta is joined by MLA Kenneth Bryan to discuss his questions to the Governor in the next sitting of the L.A. and we also feature some young brilliant minds, 12 year old David Lewis.
Cayman Crosstalk Replay: Thursday, 30th May 2019
May 30, 2019
1 Min Read
