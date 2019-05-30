Tomlinson Furniture
Cayman Crosstalk Replay: Thursday, 30th May 2019

May 30, 2019
Angela Sevilla
Host Woody DaCosta is joined by MLA Kenneth Bryan to discuss his questions to the Governor in the next sitting of the L.A. and we also feature some young brilliant minds, 12 year old David Lewis.

