Butterfield pavilion officially opened

June 6, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
The Field of Dreams has a new pavilion, courtesy of Butterfield Bank.

The official opening took place Wednesday (5 June).

Butterfield Bank managing director Mike McWatt said the pavilion will be put to good use.

“We thought it would be great to step up. They were other corporate sponsors and donors as well but in order to have this facility, really given the number of programs that are run through little league. To have a nice shady place for the kids to have their activities, wait for pick up, get dropped off, we thought it would be a great facility and I see a lot of use,” said Mr. McWatt.

Butterfield donated $20,000 to help build the structure. Other sponsors also chipped in as well.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

