Cayman Crosstalk

Cayman Crosstalk Replay: Tuesday, 4th June 2019

June 4, 2019
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read

Host Woody DaCosta welcomes some representatives for the youth of Cayman to discuss the environment and the most recent protest that took place on the steps of the Government Building. 

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

