Cayman Now: Updates on Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya and Measles

June 5, 2019
Angela Sevilla
Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Public Health Surveillance Officer, Timothy McLaughlin-Munroe to talk about updates on Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya and Measles. 

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

