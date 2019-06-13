Outing the smoke

If you’re a smoker or a vaper looking to quit, you don’t have to do it alone.

The Health Services Authority is launching its 2019 second round of smoking cessation classes.

HSA pharmacist Rosemarie Bailey said the classes are open to all who are motivated.

“Your grandmother might want you to do it. Your wife might want you to do it. Or you might be doing it because the kids are around. Or some persons do come because they are pregnant and they really want to stop. Whatever it is the individual needs to be motivated.”

For more information on how you can join the programme call 244-2889.

