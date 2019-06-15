CYDEC Conference 2019
Puppies rescued after found suckling to dead mom

June 14, 2019
Andrel Harris
Police rescue seven puppies found suckling their dead mother’s breasts in Barkers, West Bay. The incident happened last Saturday (8 June.)

One Dog at a Time’s Vice President Caroline Johnston said it is unclear whether the dog was dumped at the location or just a stray animal that lived in the area. To make matters worse they are at full capacity and are asking for people to help find the puppies a new home.

“So they are all in the care of the Humane at the moment, but they will be looking for foster homes initially and then forever homes as well,” said Ms. Johnston

The puppies are currently being housed at the Humane Society.

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

