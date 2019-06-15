Puppies rescued after found suckling to dead mom

Police rescue seven puppies found suckling their dead mother’s breasts in Barkers, West Bay. The incident happened last Saturday (8 June.)

One Dog at a Time’s Vice President Caroline Johnston said it is unclear whether the dog was dumped at the location or just a stray animal that lived in the area. To make matters worse they are at full capacity and are asking for people to help find the puppies a new home.

“So they are all in the care of the Humane at the moment, but they will be looking for foster homes initially and then forever homes as well,” said Ms. Johnston

The puppies are currently being housed at the Humane Society.

