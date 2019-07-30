Hurley’s Media Sales
Cayman Islands weather forecast with Jason Howard 29-30 July

July 29, 2019
Angela Sevilla
 SYNOPSIS:                                                                                   

Isolated showers are expected overnight as patches low level cloudiness moves off of eastern Cuba and into our area. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman area moving towards the southwest.

FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of late night showers and thunder.  Showers may become locally heavy at times.  Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F.  Winds will be east to northeast at 5 to 10 knots.  Seas will be slight wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

 

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of early morning showers and thunder.   Showers may become locally heavy at times.  Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F with a heat index of 110°F.  Winds will be east to northeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

 

TIDES:

Today: High 8:24 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 2:34 a.m. High 7:35 a.m. Low 2:17 p.m. High 9:01 p.m.

 

SUNSET: 7:01 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:02            a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 7:01 p.m. Tomorrow.

                       

OUTLOOK: through Wednesday evening is for similar weather conditions.

