Football: Strong start for Academy Sports Club at 2019 USA Cup

Seven teams representing Academy Sports Club are off to a strong start at the 2019 USA Cup held in Blaine, Minnesota 16-20 July.

Playing in the Gold Division, Academy’s Under-12 Boys have gone 2-0 thus far after 4-2 win over Hudson, San Antonio Tuesday (16 July) and a whopping 12-0 win over the Minnesota based Eclipse Selects.

Also playing in the Gold Division are Academy’s Under-17 Boys. They played to a 1-1 draw Tuesday with Illinois’ Football Elites while notching a 4-1 win Wednesday (17 July) over Minnesota’s Euro Football Club.

Academy’s third Gold Division team, the Under-16 Boys, won their first game Tuesday defeating San Jose’s Futbol Consultants 2-1, but followed Wednesday with a 2-1 loss to Minnesota’s Park Valley United.

The fourth Gold Division team were Academy’s Under-11 Boys who lost 6-0 to Minneapolis United Tuesday, and 4-0 to Minnesota’s Maplebrook Strikers Wednesday afternoon.

Playing in the Silver Division, Academy’s Under-12 Girls are 1-1 thus far with a 4-1 win over Minnesota’s Mahtomedi SA, and a 1-0 loss to Minnesota’s Euro Football Club.

Academy’s Under-14 Girls search for their first win of the tournament, after back to back 4-0 losses in the Silver Division to both Minnesota’s Lakes United and Keliix-Intra Sports Club.

Also in Silver Division, Academy’s Under-14 Boys team. They opened the tournament with a 3-0 win over Minnesota’s EPSC Fire on Tuesday and followed Wednesday with a 4-1 win over Chicago City Sports Club.

View all the results here.

