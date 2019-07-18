Hurley’s Media Sales
Sports

Football: Strong start for Academy Sports Club at 2019 USA Cup

July 17, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Seven teams representing Academy Sports Club are off to a strong start at the 2019 USA Cup held in Blaine, Minnesota 16-20 July.

Playing in the Gold Division, Academy’s Under-12 Boys have gone 2-0 thus far after 4-2 win over Hudson, San Antonio Tuesday (16 July) and a whopping 12-0 win over the Minnesota based Eclipse Selects.

Also playing in the Gold Division are Academy’s Under-17 Boys. They played to a 1-1 draw Tuesday with Illinois’ Football Elites while notching a 4-1 win Wednesday (17 July) over Minnesota’s Euro Football Club.

Academy’s third Gold Division team, the Under-16 Boys, won their first game Tuesday defeating San Jose’s Futbol Consultants 2-1, but followed Wednesday with a 2-1 loss to Minnesota’s Park Valley United.

The fourth Gold Division team were Academy’s Under-11 Boys who lost 6-0 to Minneapolis United Tuesday, and 4-0 to Minnesota’s Maplebrook Strikers Wednesday afternoon.

Playing in the Silver Division, Academy’s Under-12 Girls are 1-1 thus far with a 4-1 win over Minnesota’s Mahtomedi SA, and a 1-0 loss to Minnesota’s Euro Football Club.

Academy’s Under-14 Girls search for their first win of the tournament, after back to back 4-0 losses in the Silver Division to both Minnesota’s Lakes United and Keliix-Intra Sports Club.

Also in Silver Division, Academy’s Under-14 Boys team. They opened the tournament with a 3-0 win over Minnesota’s EPSC Fire on Tuesday and followed Wednesday with a 4-1 win over Chicago City Sports Club.

View all the results here.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Face & Body
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
%d bloggers like this: