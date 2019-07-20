Rugby: Under-19 XVs reach Plate Finals of RAN U19 Championships

The Cayman Islands Under-19 Rugby XVs will play for the Plate Championships at the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Under-19 Championships in Bridgetown, Barbados at the Bellevue Plantation Polo Club.

Grouped in Pool A with Mexico, Trinidad & Tobago and Curacao, Cayman opened the Championships Thursday with a 31-0 with over Curacao. They would follow with a 5-5 tie with Trinidad and Tobago. In their last pool game Friday (19 July), Cayman lost to undefeated Mexico 26-0 to finish tied with the Trinis at 7 points each but were relegated to the Plate Semifinals because Trinidad & Tobago had a higher scoring differential after defeating Curacao 40-0.

“We kept to our structure,” said Head Coach Jovan Bowles. “There were parts where we lost our focus slightly, but overall we are very happy with the Plate Semifinals, and how they executed our game pattern. We have a great bunch of lads, and it was a really good fight. They focused on not only what we wanted to do, but they held the Cayman flag high. Very happy with our coaching staff Eddie and Paul Westin as well. We just have to sit back and assist injuries on our rest day Saturday.”

Facing Barbados in the Plate Semis Friday afternoon, Cayman won 24-3 to set up a Sunday (21 July) Plate Final versus Jamaica who defeated Curacao 29-5.

