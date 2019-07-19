Hurley’s Media Sales
Squash: Cayman wins silver, two bronze at XXXVII Jr. Caribbean Championships

July 18, 2019
Jordan Armenise
Junior squash players representing the Cayman Islands won three medals to end individual competition at the XXXVII Junior Caribbean Squash Championships held 14-16 July in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago.

For the fourth year in a row, the Under-19 Girls final saw Cayman’s Jade Pitcairn take silver after falling in straight sets (11-3, 11-5, 11-0) to now eight-time champion Meaghan Best of Barbados. Best has won the Caribbean Junior Girls Squash title every year since 2012.

In the Under-19 Boys Bronze Medal game, Cayman’s David Pitcairn defeated Bermuda’s Anaya Smith in five sets 6-11, 11-6, 7-11, 11-7, 12-10. Last year, Pitcairn finished seventh overall in the Boys Under-17 division.

Also playing for bronze, Cayman’s Jace Jervis defeated Bajan Aidan Parris in the Boys Under-15 third-place game winning in straight sets 11-5, 11-5, 11-7. Last year, Jervis finished fifth overall in the same age division.

Other results for the Cayman Islands: Pierce Terry (6th, Boys Under-17), Skye Buckley (8th, U17 Girls), Nathan McLean (9th, U19 Boys), Jasun Sairsingh (11th, U19 Boys) and Nicholas McCallum (11th, U17 Boys).

View all the individual results here.

Follow the team competition 17-20 July here.

