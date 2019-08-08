Hurley’s Media Sales
Cayman Islands weather forecast 7-8 August

August 7, 2019
Angela Sevilla
2 Min Read
       

SYNOPSIS:                                                                                    

An upper level trough over the northwest Caribbean may support isolated showers and possible thunder across the Cayman area over the next 24 hours. Further east, a tropical wave nearing Jamaica will move into our area from tonight. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area, which are moving towards the west.

 

FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F with a heat index of 109 degrees F.  Winds will beeast to northeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

 

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F.  Winds will be east to southeast at 5 to 10 knots.  Seas will be slight wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

 

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of afternoon showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F.  Winds will be east to northeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 4:45 p.m. Low 10:48 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 4:06 a.m. Low 10:57 a.m. High 6:00 p.m.

 

SUNSET: 6:57 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:05 a.m. Tomorrow.

                       

OUTLOOK: is for an increase in cloudiness and showers from Thursday morning as a tropical wave approaches the Cayman area.

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

