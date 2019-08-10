Hurley’s Media Sales
Cayman Islands weather forecast 9-10 August

August 9, 2019
Angela Sevilla
An upper low is expected to continue supporting isolated showers across the Cayman area over the next 24 hours. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman area, moving towards the northwest.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F.  Winds will be east to northeast at 5 to 10 knots.  Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

 

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F.  Winds will beeast to northeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

 

Today: High 6:56 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 1:07 a.m. High 6:24 a.m. Low 1:01 p.m. High 7:41 p.m.

 

SUNSET: 6:56 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:05            a.m. Tomorrow.   

                       

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather conditions through Saturday night with a decrease in cloudiness and shower activity from Sunday morning, as the upper level low moves west of our area.

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

