Hurley’s Media Sales
Cayman Now

Cayman Now: The Great Lemonade Challenge

August 2, 2019
Add Comment
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read

Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Monica Walton, from Vagabond Media Group and Mr Manuel Thomas, General Manager at Cayman Water to talk about the The Great Lemonade Challenge campaign. 

About the author

View All Posts

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – August 2019
Eclipze – Face & Body
Tanya’s Kitchen
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
%d bloggers like this: