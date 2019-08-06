Hurley’s Media Sales
Football: Cayman defeats Bahamas 1-0 at CONCACAF Championships

August 5, 2019
Jordan Armenise
A goal in the fifth minute from Shameer Seymour helped the Cayman Islands National Boys Under-15s secure a 1-0 over Bahamas Monday (5 August) at the CONCACAF Boys Under-15 Championships in Bradenton, Florida.

“I’m pleased with the win,” said Head Coach Lovane Joven. “It was good for us to get off to a good start and win our first game. The boys played, especially defensively. Our back four and goalkeepers played really settled and organized. We had some moments where we took our foot off the pedal and allowed some shots on goal, but we were up to the task. Our keepers were up to the task, I am really proud of the keepers. It was only 1-0, but a win is a win.”

Cayman plays the second of three games in the qualification round Tuesday (6 August) versus Nicaragua at 8 a.m. local time, followed by their final game Thursday (8 August) versus Guyana 10 a.m. local time. The top two teams from each of the five groups will advance to the playoff round which would begin Friday, 9 August.

“Tomorrow is a tougher game,” said Joven. “We promise we will go into the game full of confidence and press for the win to advance to the knockout stage. We will make the whole Cayman Islands proud.”

Joven said the team has traveled well, and the support has lifted his group.

“We really love and appreciate our little cheering section of Caymanians who made the effort to come out,” he said. “We really loved the support.”

The championship game is scheduled for Sunday, 11 August.

View the entire schedule here.

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

