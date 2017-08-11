C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Crime News

Police say they have no motive for Florida murder suicide

August 10, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A Caymanian man and his wife are found dead in an apparent murder suicide in Florida on Thursday (10 August.)

According to Florida media reports Caymanian Ronald Bennette, 38, originally of George Town and his wife Shani Bennette, 39, were found inside a silver Ford Explorer outside a home in the 1100 block of SW 110th Avenue in Pembroke Pines.

Media reports say at this point police don’t know why Mr Bennette, who worked for Spirit Airlines, killed his wife.

CBS Miami reports police received a call just after 12:30 a.m. and arriving officers found the bodies, both of whom appeared to have died from gunshot wounds. Media reports say Mr Bennette shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself.

The couple left a young child behind.

Cayman 27 spoke with a close female relative of Mr Bennette Thursday. She declined to be interviewed.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: