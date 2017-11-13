13th ACC arrest

C3 Pure Fibre
November 21, 2017
Jevaughnie Ebanks
A 13th arrest was made in the ongoing anti-corruption commission probe involving customs officers. The Anti-Corruption Commission arrested a 31-year-old man this morning (November 21) in Prospect. The ACC says the man is not a public official. He was held at the Fairbanks Detention Center for questioning. Of the 13 people arrested, at least 5 are public officials. This investigation is nearing a year since the first arrest was made. Arrests were made in this case on the 19th, 24th, and 27th of January, the 31st of May and the 7th, 14th and 16th of November 2017.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of three offenses; bribery of a public officer, fraud on the government and breach of trust. The other 12 persons arrested remain on police bail.

