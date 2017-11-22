Calls for more capital projects for the eastern districts

The Government says it will be spending $243 million dollars over the next two years on capital projects aimed at making Cayman a better place to live.

But one MLA says a disproportionate number of those projects are slated for the west side of Grand Cayman, leaving the eastern districts on the outside looking in.

Newlands lawmaker Alva Suckoo believes it’s a result of political revenge. Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter has more.

Newlands legislator Alva Suckoo believes him and other eastern district MLA’s are being punished because they’re not part of the Government.

“They can’t be allowed to play this game of I control the resources and you get nothing because its punishing our people. ,” said MLA for Newlands, Alva Suckoo.

He said he believes government is purposefully omitting capital projects for many of the Eastern Districts because of who their residents elected.

“You may not like me as a representative but you have to respect the fact that I represent a constituency and I respect the people I represent and if the government isn’t willing to do that then I’m going to call them out on that ,” said Mr. Suckoo.

Several major projects like the new waste management facility, new schools and police stations are earmarked for West Bay and George Town but he says not enough east of the capital.

“Not seeing that stuff air marked in the budget for those areas gives me concern and we’re going to have to take that fight to the legislature, we’re going to have to bring motions,” said Mr. Suckoo.

He says there are plenty of issues east of George Town that can be addressed.

“Bodden Town needs a new school hall, there are plans for that, I don’t see much momentum with that moving forward, savannah primary is almost at capacity, the eastern districts are growing faster and faster,” said Mr. Suckoo.

Mr. Suckoo says he plans to meet with government to highlight areas that need attention.

“These are the priorities for my constituency, these are the priorities for the district and hopefully common sense will prevail,” said Mr. Suckoo.

And if that does not work, Mr. Suckoo says he will fight harder during the LA sessions.

Cayman 27 reached out to representatives for Premier Alden McLaughlin asking if he’d like to respond to Mr. Suckoo’s remarks. We did not hear back.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

