After an online blogger’s harsh criticism of the Cayman Islands Classic went viral, we hit the stands to speak with fans, sponsors and players to get their thoughts on the tournament.
-
Share This!
A great start: Fans, sponsors, players speak on inaugural Cayman Classic
November 23, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Sports
Sports Guy Unplugged: Best fans of the Cayman Classic
November 22, 2017
Sports
Basketball: Jackrabbits hand Iowa 2nd loss at Cayman Classic
November 21, 2017
Sports
Sports Guy Unplugged: Cayman Classic predictions
November 21, 2017
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.