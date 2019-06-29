Boxing: TTO will ‘put on a show’ at Elite Marble & Granite Fight Night 5

A mixture of experience makes up the Trinidad & Tobago Boxing Association (TTBA) contingent set for in-ring action Saturday (28 June) at Elite Marble & Granite’s Fight Night 5 at the D. Dalmain Ebanks Boxing Gym in George Town.

Head Coach Jason Aqui says fans in attendance will not be disappointed with the six-fight main card scheduled for an 8:00 p.m. start.

“Our team is very confident, we have been training for the past two months,” said Aqui. “This is their first time to the island and we are really looking forward to Saturday’s event.”

Co-main events include a Bantamweight tilt between two-time Caribbean gold medalist Alex Smith (8-4) versus TTO’s Mike Inniss (16-4), as well as, two-time defending Caribbean Light Flyweight champion Brandy Barnes (4-4) versus 18-year old TTO flyweight Faith Ramnath (8-2) at the 51-kilogram class.

“Mike is one of seasoned boxers, that fight will be a very exciting fight,” said Aqui. “Mike just fought at the Brian Lara event, so we expect an exciting fight. Faith is one of our young but very exciting boxers. She is very excited about this fight. She will live up to her ‘Vicious’ nickname.”

Also the main card is Cayman’s Eduardo Montalvo (3-3) versus reigning Caribbean Junior Welterweight champion Blessings Waldropt (25-7) at 64-kilograms.

“He has been focused going into this fight, rest assure he won’t make any mistakes and will put on a show for you,” said Aqui.

The remaining three fighters will make their amateur debuts for the Cayman Islands as Super Heavyweight Jaden Eccleston will face one-win, one knockout amateur Haquille Defreitas, while newcomers Hepseba Angel will face 28-year old TTO boxer Kenisha Clarke (1-1), with Cayman’s Leah Lajat squaring off against TTO’s Shawnelle Hamid (1-1).

“Although she is 28-years-old, Kenisha is a novice as well,” said Aqui. “Haquille is very powerful, he doesn’t mix matters. He goes out and does what he needs to do. He knocked out his only opponent in the first round. Shawnelle is confident and determined to win.”

Elite Marble & Granite’s Fight Night 5 will be LIVE on Cayman 27 starting at 8 p.m.

