Gaelic Football: Wolfe Tonnes, Bredagh take 2019 titles

The 2019 Cayman Islands Gaelic Football Club (CIGFC) season came to a conclusion Saturday (22 June) as Bredagh defeated Na Piarsaigh for the women’s championship in the final, while reigning champion Wolfe Tonnes are now back-to-back champions after defeating previously undefeated Cavan Gaels 7-6 in the final.
Men’s
Semi Final 1
Cavan Gaels 0.7 (7)
Gearoid Magner 0.3, Cathal McGrath 0.1, Shane Cusack 0.1, Dan Austin 0.1
def
Shamrocks 0.4 (4)
Paul Hennessy 0.1, Colin Nestor 0.2, Daniel Magennis 0.1
Semi Final 2
Wolfe Tonnes 2.7 (13)
Shane Martin 0.5, Nick Yale 1.0, Paul Young 1.0, Brian O’Reilly 0.2
def
Western Gaels 1.5(8)
Akshay Naidoo 0.2, Dave Byrne 0.1, Killian Everard 1.1, Rich Marian 0.1
Ladies
Semi Final 1
Na Piarsaigh 2.4 (10)
Joyce Follows 2.2, Kat Gow 0.2
def
Buffer’s Alley 1.6 (9)
Molly Kehoe 0.2, Eimear Devlin 1.3, Brid Verling 0.1
Semi Final 2
Bredagh 4.5 (17)
Laura Willighan 1.0, Brittni Ebanks 2.0, Katy Bayles 0.1, Alexandra Potts 0.2, Chantal Incledon 0.1, Heather Thompson 1.1,
def
Harps 2.3 (9)
Elena Testori 2.1, Bianca Alberga 0.1, Sarah McGeaney 0.1
Men’s
Grand Final
Wolfe Tonnes 0.7 (7)
Shane Martin 0.2, Richard Murphy 0.1, Brian O’Reilly 0.2, Ed Gough 0.1, Dave O’Driscoll 0.1
def
Cavan Gaels 0.6 (6)
Cathal McGrath 0.3, Gearoid Magner 0.1, Martin Pacaud 0.1, Aengus Byrne 0.1
Ladies
Grand Final
Bredagh 2.6 (12)
Laura Willighan 0.2, Heather Thompson 1.1, Katy Bayles 0.1, Brittni Ebanks 1.1, Alexandra Potts 0.1
def
Na Piarsaigh 0.4 (4)
Kat Gow 0.2, Michelle Bailey 0.1, Joyce Follows 0.1
