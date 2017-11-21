Captain Chuckie to be honoured with new exhibition

‘The iron man with the iron smile,’ Captain Charles “Chuckie” Ebanks is being honoured by the National Museum in a new exhibition.

Things are starting to take shape. The museum gave our cameras a sneak peek at the work that’s underway to make this possible. ‘Shaped by the sea’ takes a look at the rod maker, model catboat builder, and protector of the environment we remember as Captain Chuckie.

“We’ve honored him in our local honouree gallery for the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame, but we felt that he was such a special person that he needed a gallery of his own for us to showcase just a small portion of who he was,” said Shenice McField, special events coordinator.

The museum is previewing the exhibition Thursday night, and it officially opens Saturday, which happens to be Captain Chuckie’s birthday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

