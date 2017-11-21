C3 Pure Fibre
Captain Chuckie to be honoured with new exhibition

November 20, 2017
Joe Avary
‘The iron man with the iron smile,’ Captain Charles “Chuckie” Ebanks is being honoured by the National Museum in a new exhibition.

Things are starting to take shape. The museum gave our cameras a sneak peek at the work that’s underway to make this possible. ‘Shaped by the sea’ takes a look at the rod maker, model catboat builder, and protector of the environment we remember as Captain Chuckie.

“We’ve honored him in our local honouree gallery for the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame, but we felt that he was such a special person that he needed a gallery of his own for us to showcase just a small portion of who he was,” said Shenice McField, special events coordinator.

The museum is previewing the exhibition Thursday night, and it officially opens Saturday, which happens to be Captain Chuckie’s birthday.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

