Highlighting Cayman’s business community

In the words of Steve Jobs,” if you really look closely, most overnight successes took a long time”.

For this week’s edition of the business beat, we are looking into two local businesses who continue to consecutively win international awards and a new medical facility opens its doors.

Here’s a whopper of an award, the Cayman Islands has the best Burger Kings in Latin America and the Caribbean, after scoring a 97.5% rating from unannounced reviewers sent from the head office, 4 years in a row.

“The other day I had a friend from one of the other Caribbean islands who asked the corporation for some assistance because he doesn’t think his market was doing well and they told him the best thing they could offer him is to go spend some time in the Cayman Islands,” said Operations Manager for Burger King Cayman Islands, Frank Dallas.

The evaluation highlights areas such as customer appreciation, speed of service, food quality and profitability. Local transport company Webster’s Tours, won its fifth consecutive award from Delta Vacations, called the quality assurance award, which is presented to companies who have partnerships with delta vacations and have a 99% approval rating from customers.

“It’s my entire team, they have all worked very hard to ensure that the customers are very satisfied whenever they reach this destination,” said Managing Director of Webster’s Tours, Dr. Kenrick Webster.

Webster’s Tours has had a partnership with delta vacations since 2010.

A new medical center had its grand opening last week Thursday, Doctors Express, located on Godfrey Nixon Way, offers patients a balance between visiting a general practitioner and the emergency room.

So you have people ending up in the ER for reasons that could be easily treated in a setting like an urgent care, after 5pm and something happens, even relatively minor, you can still land in the emergency room, simply because your G.P isn’t open, we look to fill that need,” said Samuel Banks, Director of Doctors Express.

Doctors Express has been in operation since June.

