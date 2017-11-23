C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman Islands weather forecast: 22-23 November

November 22, 2017
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

 

 

An increase in cloudiness and showers is expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a surface trough over the Cayman area. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman area moving towards the northeast.
 
 
 
 

  • Wed

    86°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    Light and variable with higher gust in and around showers.

    SEA STATE

    smooth to slight with wave heights less than 2 feet becoming rougher near showers.

  • Thu

    86°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    Variable at 5 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Smooth to slight with wave heights less than 2 feet.

  • Fri

    86°F
    75°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    Variable at 5 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Smooth to slight with wave heights less than 2 feet.

  • Sat

    84°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    north to northwest at 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Smooth to slight with wave heights less than 2 feet.

  • Sun

    83°F
    72°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    Northerly at 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

