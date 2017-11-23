Cayman Islands weather forecast: 22-23 November

Wed 86°F 76°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder. WINDS Light and variable with higher gust in and around showers. SEA STATE smooth to slight with wave heights less than 2 feet becoming rougher near showers.

Thu 86°F 76°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder. WINDS Variable at 5 knots. SEA STATE Smooth to slight with wave heights less than 2 feet.

Fri 86°F 75°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder. WINDS Variable at 5 knots. SEA STATE Smooth to slight with wave heights less than 2 feet.

Sat 84°F 74°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of showers. WINDS north to northwest at 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Smooth to slight with wave heights less than 2 feet.

Sun 83°F 72°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 20% chance of showers. WINDS Northerly at 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.