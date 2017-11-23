C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Christmas 2017
News

Big Story: Meals on Wheels

November 22, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Directors of Meals on Wheels, Erin Bodden & Rob Imparato, joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales to discuss the non-profit’s role in our community, the issues it faces and how the community can help them address it.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Black Friday
Eclipse Christmas
Clean Gas
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: