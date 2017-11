Director of HM Prisons Service Neil Lavis is reported to have stepped down from his post.

Reached by Cayman 27 on Tuesday (22 November) for comment on the matter, Mr. Lavis stated that Government Information Services would be sending out a press release Wednesday (22 November).

Mr. Lavis earlier this year signed a new contract for his position.

Cayman 27 will continue to provide updates on this story as they become available.

