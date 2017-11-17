C3 Pure Fibre
Crime News

Customs makes arrest at Owen Roberts International Airport

November 16, 2017
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

Two Jamaican men remain in custody after at least one of them was caught at the airport with nearly 2lbs of cocaine. Customs officers arrested the 25-year-old and 59-year-old men Saturday (11 November.) One of the men was arriving in Grand Cayman from Jamaica and Customs officers say that he had the drugs concealed in hair product bottles. The men were arrested on several drug-related charges including importation of cocaine, possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply. The 59-year-old was arrested for being concerned with the importation of cocaine.

Jevaughnie Ebanks

