C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Christmas 2017
Crime News

Police make ganja bust in Bodden Town

November 16, 2017
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

A 47-year-old George Town man is on police bail after he was arrested yesterday (15 November) for drug offences. Police say it’s a result of feedback they’ve received from Bodden Town community members. Police yesterday while conducting investigations their officers’ attention had been drawn to the suspect’s vehicle by a police canine during their operations, and upon searching the vehicle a quantity of suspected ganja was found and the George Town man was arrested.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – November 2017
Eclipse Christmas
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: