A 47-year-old George Town man is on police bail after he was arrested yesterday (15 November) for drug offences. Police say it’s a result of feedback they’ve received from Bodden Town community members. Police yesterday while conducting investigations their officers’ attention had been drawn to the suspect’s vehicle by a police canine during their operations, and upon searching the vehicle a quantity of suspected ganja was found and the George Town man was arrested.
Police make ganja bust in Bodden Town
November 16, 2017
