ACC makes 12th arrest in corruption probe involving Immigration officials

For the third time in less than two weeks, the Anti-Corruption Commission makes an arrest in connection with an ongoing corruption investigation involving Immigration officials.

The ACC Thursday (16 November) arrested a 26-year-old George Town woman in relation to the probe.

She’s the 12th person taken into custody in connection with the matter.

The woman is not a public official but at least five of the 12 arrested over all are public officials.

The woman was detained at Fairbanks on suspicion of bribery of the public officer, fraud on the government and breach of trust.

The other 11 people arrested in connection with this probe are on bail.

The ACC has not named any of those involved.

