Man attacked on Smith Road; Man and Woman arrested on Walkers Road

Police recover a gun and ammunition and respond to a violent assault early this morning (16 November.) These incidents happened just minutes apart and less than a mile from each other. After 2AM this morning, police responded to a report of property being damaged at the Walker’s Road Rubis gas station. Those involved fled as police arrived. Police searched their vehicle finding a loaded magazine and handgun.

A 23-year-old George Town man and 36-year-old George Town woman were arrested on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm and damage to property. They remain in police custody. A third person, the driver of the car they were in, ran off. He escaped capture.

Just minutes before that incident police say they found a man on the ground with a serious head injury on Smith Road near Cayman Prep. Around 2 am 911 had received a report of an assault where bottles were being thrown at a man on the ground who was bleeding from the head.

Police are asking anyone with information about either incident to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 .You can also call them anonymously through their confidential tip line 949-7777 or through the Miami based call centre Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).

