C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Christmas 2017
Crime News

Man attacked on Smith Road; Man and Woman arrested on Walkers Road

November 16, 2017
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
2 Min Read

Police recover a gun and ammunition and respond to a violent assault early this morning (16 November.) These incidents happened just minutes apart and less than a mile from each other. After 2AM this morning, police responded to a report of property being damaged at the Walker’s Road Rubis gas station. Those involved fled as police arrived. Police searched their vehicle finding a loaded magazine and handgun.

A 23-year-old George Town man and 36-year-old George Town woman were arrested on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm and damage to property. They remain in police custody. A third person, the driver of the car they were in, ran off. He escaped capture.

Just minutes before that incident police say they found a man on the ground with a serious head injury on Smith Road near Cayman Prep. Around 2 am 911 had received a report of an assault where bottles were being thrown at a man on the ground who was bleeding from the head.

Police are asking anyone with information about either incident to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 .You can also call them anonymously through their confidential tip line 949-7777 or through the Miami based call centre Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipse Christmas
Kirk Freeport – November 2017
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: