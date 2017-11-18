C3 Pure Fibre
Hurley’s Media What Women Want marks 10th anniversary

November 17, 2017
Philipp Richter
On Wednesday night (15 November) “What Women Want”, an exposition highlighting beauty, healthcare, and food turned 10 years old. And over 200 people came out to celebrate and take engage with local vendors. We bring you the highlights of the event is hosted by our parent company, Hurley’s Media.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

