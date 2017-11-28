Gimistory shifted from Kaibo to North Side community centre due to rain

Gimistory is shifting its venue for tonight’s (27 November) North Side event.

The Cayman National Cultural Foundation said due to inclement weather cayman’s popular storytelling staple will now be held at the North Side Community Centre instead of Kaibo, as originally planned. The CNCF said the show will continue at its scheduled start time of 7 pm.

Tomorrow’s (28 November) Gimistory will be held at Nurse Josie’s Senior Centre in Bodden Town.

Full schedule:

Tuesday, November 28th – Bodden Town – Nurse Josie’s Senior Centre

Wednesday, November 29th – East End – Public Beach

Thursday, November 30th – Little Cayman – Little Cayman Beach Resort ( 12Noon )

Thursday, November 30th – Cayman Brac – Agriculture Grounds

Friday, December 1st – West Bay – Public Beach

Saturday, December 2nd – George Town – ‘Duppy Story Night’ – Smith’s Barcadere

