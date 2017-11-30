Hot Rod Association pushes for dirt bike track

Police and members of the Cayman Hot Rod Association put their cards on the table last night (28 November) as they met in the aftermath of Sunday’s (26 November) biking dispute. Their aim is to discuss what solutions can be found and how they can meet halfway on the issue, like building a formal facility for riders. President of the association Joseph Powell says it’s the first phone call he’s had about creating a space for riders since the election.

Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter reports.

Members of the Cayman Hot Rod Association met with officials from the R.C.I.P.S to discuss what could be a solution to the dirt bike situation, their answer was to build a motorsports facility on this 65-acre piece of land in East End.

“We put it on the table, we said we need this, this is the only thing that will get the guys off the road because I hear they’re planning a next ride for Sunday, I don’t know if it’s true or not,” said Mr. Powell.

Hot Rod Association, President Joseph Powell, says he has been actively trying to build a race facility since the early nineties when they received the land on a peppercorn lease from the government for a dollar a year.

“We can’t give up, I’m getting old but I still can’t give up, we got the young guys coming and they’re looking for the older guys that been in the sports a long time to get a facility for them, right now we feel disappointed,” said Mr. Powell.

President of the Cayman Motorcross Association, James Myles endorses the need for the facility, but he says what happened Sunday is unacceptable.

“The level of disrespect that was playing out on social media on the weekend is ridiculous and nobody can condone that behavior,” said Mr. Myles.

Mr. Myles says after the facility is built, anyone riding dangerously on the road should face the full consequences of the law.

“If this alternative has been presented and they chose not to take part and still take to the streets then the whole society can come on them because they now have an alternative,” said Mr. Myles.

The Hot Rod Association says it will take $500, 000 to jump-start construction on the facility.

The dirt bike track itself is estimated to cost $70, 000 and will take up to 3 weeks to complete.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

