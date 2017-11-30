Man arrested after stabbing, victim in stable condition

One man is warded in stable condition at the hospital and another is in police custody after a stabbing in George Town last night (28 November).

Police said shortly after 8pm last night they responded to a stabbing at a business place on Shedden Road. A 46-year-old man of George Town was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm. The victim, whom police say is known to him, was taken to the Cayman Islands hospital where he underwent surgery. He remains at hospital.

His alleged attacker is currently in police custody.

