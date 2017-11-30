Teen arrested for gun charges in relation to gas station robbery

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm specifically for ammunition.

It is in relation to an 18 November robbery that took place at Walkers Road Esso gas station.

According to police in that incident, two male suspects entered the gas station, one of whom, appeared to have a firearm.

The cash drawers were stolen,but no shots were fired and no one was injured.

The teen was expected to have appeared in court today (29 November.)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

