Parade of Lights
Flow – Double Data Christmas
News

Teen arrested for gun charges in relation to gas station robbery

November 29, 2017
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm specifically for ammunition.

It is in relation to an 18 November robbery that took place at Walkers Road Esso gas station.

According to police in that incident, two male suspects entered the gas station, one of whom, appeared to have a firearm.

The cash drawers were stolen,but no shots were fired and no one was injured.

The teen was expected to have appeared in court today (29 November.)

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Eclipse Christmas

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: