HSA says its free Flu shots are coming to a supermarket near you

Toothpaste check, cereal check, flu vaccinations check.

The HSA’s Public Health Department said it plans to expand its free flu vaccinations programme to a supermarket near you.

The HSA said it has decided to bring those services to convenient locations to increase the number of people getting vaccinated. Nurse manager Joanna Wright said getting the flu shot is not only beneficial to you but those in the community who are high risk.

“Yes, there are persons who already are diagnosed with conditions and getting the flu will worsen this condition and children remember for children under two their immune system is not so robust. It’s kind of challenging sometimes for persons to get time from work to visit the clinics or the other places where the vaccines are offered,” Ms. Wright said.

If you would like to know where you can get your free flu shot call the Public Health Department on 244-2621 or 244-2889.

