Cayman Islands weather forecast for 24-26 November weekend

Synopsis
Isolated showers will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with an interaction between a surface trough over the western Caribbean and a cold front extending from a low pressure over central Florida to the Yucatan Peninsula. The slack pressure gradient across the Caribbean will continue to support light and variable winds and seas across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours. Radar images show isolated in and around the Cayman area moving towards the northeast.
