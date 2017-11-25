C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman Islands weather forecast for 24-26 November weekend

November 24, 2017
Joe Avary
Synopsis

 

Isolated showers will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with an interaction between a surface trough over the western Caribbean and a cold front extending from a low pressure over central Florida to the Yucatan Peninsula. The slack pressure gradient across the Caribbean will continue to support light and variable winds and seas across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours. Radar images show isolated in and around the Cayman area moving towards the northeast.
 
 
 
 

  • Fri

    85°F
    75°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    Variable at 5 knots or less.

    SEA STATE

    Smooth to slight with wave heights less than 2 feet.

  • Sat

    83°F
    73°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    North to northeasterly at 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Sun

    83°F
    72°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    Northeasterly at 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Mon

    83°F
    72°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    Northeast at 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Tue

    83°F
    72°F
    FORECAST

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights 2 to 4 feet.

 

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

