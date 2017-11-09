C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
Culture News

Keen-eyed boat partiers seek owner of gold ring found at Rum Point

November 8, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The crystal clear waters of Rum Point couldn’t obscure a tiny treasure in the sand forever.

A curious glint caught the eye of Sunday funday boat party revelers. It turned out to be a white gold band, possibly someone’s wedding ring.

If you think the ring may be yours, contact Puspa at Eclipze hair Design and Day Spa.

Puspa Rumba, the keen-eyed spotter of the ring, hopes by taking the story of their discovery public, they can find the ring’s rightful owner.

“You know how sometimes people out there can be greedy? So that’s why this ring inside has a code, so if someone come with the code that matches it, I will definitely give this ring to the person,” said Ms. Rumba.

She said a couple people have reached out thinking it might be theirs, but the inscriptions didn’t match. If you think the might be yours. Puspa says you can find her at Eclipze Hair Design and Day Spa in Camana Bay.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – November 2017
Eclipze Generic
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: