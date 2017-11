The only morning radio show that matters now has a new voice behind the microphone.

Ellio Solomon joins Rooster 101’s Cayman Crosstalk, where he’ll serve as co-host alongside Woody DaCosta.

Jevaughnie Ebanks has served as co-host. He’ll finish up his time on the show this week and is slated to join the Cayman 27 news department.

Rooster 101 and Cayman 27 are both owned by Hurley’s Media Ltd.

