KPMG spreading Christmas Joy

November 27, 2017
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Local accounting firm KPMG is helping hurricane ravaged residents of British Virgin Islands so they can have a Merry Christmas.

KPMG’s British Virgin Island office was closed down after Hurricane Irma and staff was moved to the Cayman Islands office, so the two offices came up with a plan to help the B.V.I citizens this holiday season by organizing a toy drive to give to families in need.

“Financial aid is fantastic, but when it comes to the children, it’s really about making their psychological well-being as firm as strong as possible, helping them through what has been a horriblly difficult few months,” said Managing Director of the B.V.I KPMG, Russell Crumpler.

The goal is to raise one thousand toys. To get involved go to https://home.kpmg.com/content/dam/kpmg/vg/pdf/vg-kpmg-bvi-tree-of-hands-2017.pdf

About the author

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

